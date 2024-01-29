ADVERTISEMENT

UCC committee report on February 2: Uttarakhand CM

January 29, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in the ‘Bwai, Bwari, Nauni Kauthig’ under the Nari Shakti Vandan Mahotsav, in Rudraprayag on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 29, 2024, said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee formed by the State will submit its final report to the government on February 2.

“Our government has always been committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the State in accordance with the vision and principles of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji of ‘One India, Best India’ and the determination and principles of the godlike people of Purvanchal,’ he said.

The Chief Minister added that the State will implement the same in the upcoming Assembly session.

