UCC Bill ‘introduces moral policing, criminalises autonomy’

The Uniform Civil Code Bill passed by the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly criminalises constitutional behaviour among consenting adults such as live-in relationships, introduces moral policing and fails to address gender discriminatory practices in the personal laws of various religious communities including Hindus and Muslims, according to women’s groups in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand Mahila Manch have rejected the Bill in totality and urged for it to be referred to a Standing or Select Committee for further deliberation.

“Fundamental rights are either denied or taken away by this law,” they said in a press statement.

Requiring mandatory registration of a live-in relationship will allow the State the “power to enter the home and surveil” and lead to the “criminalisation of adults” in consensual live-in relationships. It also impacts autonomy and freedom of choice, say the women’s groups.

Assault on rights

“What is shocking is that this law is applicable even to those living outside Uttarakhand, apart from being applicable on all residents of the state including those who do not have a domicile,” the statement said.

In their critique they say that the Bill primarily seeks to terminate Muslim family law by removing certain provisions perceived as defective in the Muslim law such as unequal inheritance, polygamy and the practice of halala (by which a person can only remarry his divorced spouse after she has married someone else, consummated the marriage and thereafter obtained a divorce).

But it fails to ensure gender justice by not incorporating positive and progressive aspects of Muslim law such as the compulsory payment of mehr by the husband to the wife which provides financial security for the wife, nikahnama (marriage contract) which allows for the spouses to add legally binding conditions that are mutually acceptable, and a 1/3 limit rule for willing away property.

The discrimination that Hindu women face in the family, has also been left unaddressed. For example, the Bill doesn’t delve into discrimination against women within the Hindu Joint Family which is premised on male and female descendants from a common male ancestor even after the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act that provided daughters right to coparcenary property on par with sons but excluded other female members such as widows, wives and mothers.

The Bill also retains restitution of conjugal rights as a matrimonial remedy though its constitutional validity has been challenged in the Supreme Court and will legally force unwilling spouses to live together and may even result in women being subjected to rape by the husband.

There is also a glaring silence about the rights of queer and transgender persons within a family and the rights of transgender and same sex persons to marry.

