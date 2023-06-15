UAE astronaut Al-Neyadi captures pictures of Cyclone Biparjoy from space

June 15, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi captured the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea from space. The Arab astronaut, who is currently at the International Space Station, posted breathtaking pictures and a video of the formation of the Cyclone that will make landfall in Gujarat on June 15.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Al-Neyadi posted a video of the Cyclone and said, “The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.”

In the 4-minute video, Mr. Al-Neyadi can be seen documenting the Cyclone after passing over UAE and Oman in the Arabian Peninsula. The video shows the massive formation of clouds, which represents thunderstorms while he tried to focus in on the ‘eye of the storm’.

Mr. Al-Neyadi also posted some pictures from the space station, clearly showing the massive Cyclone over the sea as it approaches the coast of Gujarat.

Mr. Al-Neyadi is the first Arab to undertake a spacewalk during Expedition 69 venturing out of the International Space Station (ISS) and completing his spacewalk in April.

‘Very Severe’ Cyclone Biparjoy to make landfall near Jakhau port

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds ranging from 125 to 135 kmph.

The Cyclone will cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau port in Kutch. While authorities have issued red alert in six coastal districts of the State, around 74,000 people have been shifted to government shelters. Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka have been deemed as the most vulnerable districts.

Biparjoy is the first Cyclone to cross Gujarat in nearly 25 years. In June 1998, an extremely severe cyclonic storm hit Kutch and parts of the coastal districts of Saurashtra in Gujarat devastating coastal communities and killing nearly 3,000 people.

