UAE and Saudi Arabia seek extradition of 19 Indian nationals

They were allegedly involved in criminal cases in the two countries.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have sought the extradition of 19 Indian nationals for their alleged involvement in criminal cases in the two countries. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three first information reports (FIRs) in this regard.

According to the first FIR, the UAE has sent a request to extradite 15 Indian nationals in connection with 13 cases reported in 2018-19. The FIR says: “In all these cases, except one (murder case against Sattar Khan), alleged offence is issue of dud cheque/embezzlement of money by the accused persons who are all Indian nationals.”

The UAE, according to the second FIR, has also sought the extradition of one Rajaneesh Das, who is wanted for alleged embezzlement and breach of trust. He, along with two others, allegedly caused a loss of AED1,532,558 to a company.

In the third case, the Saudi Arabian authorities have requested the extradition of Abdul Samad Kamaluddin, Aneesh Somapalan and Abdul Rahuman for alleged breach of trust. They have been accused of stealing money and leaving the country illegally.

A Saudi Arabian citizen, Rashid Ammash Alami, had lodged a complaint stating that he had left SAR300,000 with the three accused, who fled the country with the cash.