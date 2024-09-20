U-WIN portal operational on pilot basis with 6.46 crore registered beneficiaries: Minister 

Health Ministry’s U-WIN Portal, developed for full digitisation of vaccination services for complete vaccination record of pregnant women and children from birth to 17 years under the Universal Immunization Programme is operational on pilot basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of September 16, 6.46 crore beneficiaries have been registered, 1.04 crore vaccination sessions have been held, and 23.06 crore administered vaccine doses have been recorded on the portal,’’ Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said on Friday while highlighting the key achievements of the Ministry in the first 100 days of the government at a press conference.

He added that the citizen-centric services of the digital platform include ‘anytime access’ and ‘anywhere’ vaccination services, self-registration by citizens using the U-WIN web-portal or the U-WIN citizen mobile application, automated SMS alerts, universal QR-based eVaccination Certificate and utility to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for themselves and Child ABHA ID for their children. The portal is in 11 regional languages, including Hindi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that to tackle TB a shorter and more efficacious treatment regimen is now available for use under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) which would help in reducing the treatment duration from nine-12 months to six months. Additionally to ensure country wide coverage for TB and Drug Resistance diagnosis by ‘state of the art’ molecular methods, a new indigenous diagnostic system (Patho detect) has been validated by ICMR, along with field feasibility. The Minister stated that it would lead to reduction in turn-around times for test results, thereby reducing morbidity and mortality of TB patients.

The Minister also highlighted that there has been an increase in medical colleges and MBBS and PG seats adding that this would lead to increase in the availability of doctors in the healthcare system.

“There is an increase of 8.07% in medical colleges from 706 in 2023-24 to 766 in 2024-25. There is an increase of 6.30 % in MBBS seats from 1,08,940 in 2023-24 to 1,15,812 in 2024-25, and an increase of 5.92% in PG seats from 69,024 in 2023-24 to 73,111 in 2024-25,’’ the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.