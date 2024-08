Two YSRCP Members of Parliament (MP) of the Rajya Sabha — Dr. Beedha Mastan Rao Jadhav and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi — have tenderd their resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha.

Sources confirm that Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted their resignation.

