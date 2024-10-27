Two workers die, seven hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes at Ahmedabad textile factory

Two workers died and seven were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes at a textile factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday (October 27, 2024), police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at Devi Synthetics in the Narol industrial area of the city.

Nine workers inhaled toxic fumes that leaked when spent acid was being transferred into a tank at the factory, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Mohan Saini said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police received information around 10.30 a.m. that nine persons were affected due to a toxic gas leak in a factory in Narol, and were taken to LG Hospital, where two died," Mr. Saini said.

Seven workers are hospitalised, of whom four are critical and are being treated in the intensive care unit, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that spent acid, used in the printing and dyeing industry, was being transferred into a tank when the workers nearby were affected, he said.

The official said a team, including personnel from the police, the Forensic Science Laboratory, and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, reached the site and started probing the exact cause of the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.