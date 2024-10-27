GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two workers die, seven hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes at Ahmedabad textile factory

A preliminary investigation has revealed that spent acid, used in the printing and dyeing industry, was being transferred into a tank when the workers nearby were affected

Updated - October 27, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Family members mourn after two people died and seven others were injured in a gas leak at a Textile Factory in Ahmedabad

Family members mourn after two people died and seven others were injured in a gas leak at a Textile Factory in Ahmedabad | Photo Credit: ANI

Two workers died and seven were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes at a textile factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday (October 27, 2024), police said.

The incident occurred at Devi Synthetics in the Narol industrial area of the city.

Nine workers inhaled toxic fumes that leaked when spent acid was being transferred into a tank at the factory, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Mohan Saini said.

"Police received information around 10.30 a.m. that nine persons were affected due to a toxic gas leak in a factory in Narol, and were taken to LG Hospital, where two died," Mr. Saini said.

Seven workers are hospitalised, of whom four are critical and are being treated in the intensive care unit, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that spent acid, used in the printing and dyeing industry, was being transferred into a tank when the workers nearby were affected, he said.

The official said a team, including personnel from the police, the Forensic Science Laboratory, and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, reached the site and started probing the exact cause of the incident.

Published - October 27, 2024 09:08 pm IST

