Two women Navy officers return after historic transoceanic expedition

April 22, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel INSV Tarini returned to her base port at Goa on April 21 after a historic transoceanic expedition of nearly two months by two women officers of the Indian Navy, the first from India to accomplish such a feat, the Navy said on Monday.

The expedition was undertaken in double-handed mode by Lieutenant Commander Dilna K. and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A. The expedition was flagged off from Goa by renowned circumnavigator and their mentor Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd), on February 28.

After 22 days of navigating through the unpredictable elements of the Indian Ocean, INSV Tarini arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on March 21, the Indian Navy said. This historic moment was celebrated with a series of events where the officers interacted with government officials from the Mauritius Coast Guard and the Indian High Commission, the Navy said. “The vessel also undertook a training sortie with personnel from the Mauritius Coast Guard embarked, strengthening bilateral ties and fostering goodwill between the two maritime nations,” the statement said.

Following a hectic schedule at Port Louis, Lt. Cdr. Dilna and Lt. Cdr. Roopa, the officers departed on March 30, and during the return trip, they faced continuous challenges posed by heavy winds, adverse sea states, and rough seas, the Navy said. “Their accomplishments underscore the Indian Navy’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the maritime domain. Undeterred by the challenges encountered during their expedition, the officers demonstrated exceptional seamanship and resilience, embodying the spirit of adventure and exploration,” the statement said.

The two officers now prepare for their next monumental voyage, a circumnavigation of the globe, the Sagar Parikrama-IV expedition, on INSV Tarini, scheduled to commence in September this year, according to the Navy.

On Sunday, INSV Tarini was flagged in by the Commanding Officer, INS Mandovi, and Naval Station Commander North Goa at the boat pool of INS Mandovi in the presence of naval personnel and families of the station.

