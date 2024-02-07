Two women cadres of CPI (Maoist) surrender before Odisha police

February 07, 2024 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Two women cadres of outlawed CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Odisha police in Boudh district on Tuesday.

The two left-wing extremists were identified as Manisha Thati (21), a party member of 8th company of CPI (Maoist) and Champa Koram alias Sajanti (22), a member of Mahanadi Area Committee of Kalahandi-Kandhamal- Boudh- Nayagarh (KKBN) division of CPI (Maoist).

They surrendered before the officials in the presence of Jai Narayan Pankaj, Inspector General of Police, Southern Range.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maoists should shun violence and join the mainstream society and partake in the process of development and tribal upliftment. Anti-Maoist operation will, however, be further intensified in the affected areas till the problem is completely stamped out from the State,” said Mr. Pankaj.

“Both the surrendered Maoist cadre are of Chhattisgarh origin. Their task was to reactivate the north-south corridor from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh through south-central Odisha. They were working with CPI (Maoist) since 2018 and were involved in several violent incidents both in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. They have surrendered to live a normal life,” Odisha police said in a statement.

‘Unethical activities of Maoists’

“According to them, they were disturbed and frustrated by the continuous unethical activities in the Maoist organisation like sexual harassment of female cadre, extortion of funds through intimidation and induction of young boys and girls in the organisation by false promise and propaganda,” it said.

Besides, they also expressed that they were disillusioned by the high-handed activities and rude behaviour of senior leaders towards the lower rank cadre, encouraging cannabis cultivation and trade and disruption of electoral processes, said police.

Odisha police assured that they would be suitably rehabilitated under the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the government, which includes financial assistance, homestead land, house building assistance, education assistance and vocational training with monthly stipend.

“With interaction with them, it has come to light that another 10 to 12 Chhattisgarhi cadre have fled the camp in the last two months. We are trying to establish contact with them. They have also given us information about a nexus of Maoists in narcotics trade and other extortion activities,” Boudh Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT