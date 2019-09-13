Two Uttar Pradesh policemen suspended for humiliating bike rider

Two policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were suspended on Friday after they were caught on camera thrashing and humiliating bike rider allegedly over a traffic violation.

The footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, following which sub-inspector Virendra Singh and head constable Mahendra Prasad were suspended, police said.

The matter relates to the Sakarpar police outpost in Khesraha police station in the district, which borders Nepal. In the video, shot on August 10, as per police, the two policemen can be seen beating and hurling abuses at a youth, who was allegedly intoxicated.

A child, probably related to the bike rider, looked on as the policemen dragged the youth on the ground by his leg and also pushed him around. While the SI pinned him down by standing on his thighs and grabbing him by his neck, the constable kicked the youth in the back many times with his boots. All this happened in full public view.

SP Siddharthnagar Dharm Veer Singh said it was an "ugly display" by the two policemen in uniform and an "undignified act" for the entire Police Department and the whole society.

Further Departmental action, which includes expulsion, could be taken against the two policemen, pending a probe, said Mr. Singh.