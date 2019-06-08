Two ULFA men held for killing five Bengali men

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two members of the banned militant group, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), for allegedly gunning down five Bengali men in Assam’s Tinsukia last year.

The accused, identified as Bubal Moran alias Tiger Asom, 26, and Binanda Dahotiya alias Swadesh, were arrested on Friday. Both are residents of Tinsukia. The incident took place on November 1 last year. “A case was registered against six unknown armed miscreants, suspected to be members of ULFA, for the killing of five residents of Bichanimukh Kherbari village in Tinsukia district of Assam, and causing grievous injuries to the sixth villager, outside the village last year,” NIA said.

Both the accused were produced before a special court here on June 7, which remanded them in NIA custody for 12 days.