Two TRF militants killed in Shopian encounter

SRINAGAR

22 January 2022 23:24 IST

They were involved in attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities, say police

Two militants affiliated to the Resistance Front (TRF) were killed during an anti-militancy operation of the security forces in Shopian of south Kashmir on Saturday.

The police said Sameer Ahmad Shah from Shopian’s Dhangam and Rayees Ahmad Mir from Pulwama’s Takiya Wahgam were cornered during a search operation, based on a specific input generated by the police, in Kilbal village of Shopian.

“As the joint search party proceeded towards them, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately. The search party retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” the police said. The police said both the slain militants were part of a group involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Terror associate held

In a separate operation, the police along with the Army and the CRPF arrested a terrorist associate of the Jaish-e-Muhammad in Awantipora.

The police identified him as Umer Farooq Bhat. “ Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terror associate was involved in providing shelter, logistic support, transportation of arms and ammunition and assisting the terrorists to shift their locations,” it said.

The police said he was also passing on sensitive information regarding the movement of police and security forces to the terrorists of the JeM.