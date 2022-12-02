Two top police posts, IB and CBI chiefs, to get salaries at par with Secretary-rank IAS officers irrespective of seniority

December 02, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The government has cleared the decks for Directors of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to receive salary at par with Secretary-rank Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Earlier only 11 senior-most IPS officers on Central deputation were entitled to the apex scale salary, irrespective of the posts they held. The order ensures highest salary to the two top police posts.

The present IB chief Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1988 batch IPS officer, who assumed office in July after superseding senior officers was not entitled to the apex scale salary even though he heads the domestic intelligence wing in the country. Mr. Deka who is not among the 11 most-senior IPS officers was receiving Level 16 pay. The apex scale salary or Level 17 comes to ₹2.25 lakh per month without allowances. The present CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is a 1985 batch IPS officer but he is entitled to the apex scale owing to seniority. The order would help the future CBI chief even if he/she is not among the senior-most officers.

After the seventh pay commission was implemented in 2016, the Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) changed guidelines that entitled only 11 IPS officers for the apex scale of pay. This had led to a consternation in the IPS community as a large share of the apex scale salary was reserved for the IAS officers.

“Despite IB and CBI chiefs being the two top police posts in the country, they were not included in the apex category. If an officer who is not among the top 11 IPS officers in the Centre holds the posts, he would lose out on the enhanced salary whereas there is no such limit for IAS officers,” said an IPS officer.

On November 30, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved a proposal by the MHA to exclude the two posts from the purview of the July 21, 2016 order that stalled the grant of apex scale salary to them.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for exclusion of posts of (i) Director, Intelligence Bureau and (ii) Director, Central Bureau of Investigation from the ambit of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) order dated 21.07.2016 for the purpose of granting them apex scale,” an order by the ACC said.

The July 2016 order by the ACC said that based on MHA’s recommendation the apex scale will be granted to “11 posts by seniority amongst empanelled officers working in the Centre alone.” It added that postings will continue to be determined by the ACC, whether the officer is in apex scale or higher administrative grade (HAG), thus giving ACC more flexibility.