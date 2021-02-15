Two-thirds Kendriya Vidyalaya students in Board exam classes return to classroom

NEW DELHI:

Two out of three Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) students in Classes X and XII are now attending physical classes, four months after their schools started gradually reopening their doors. However, Education Ministry data shows that the attendance levels of Class IX and Class XI students is still below the 50% mark.

Schools across the country shut down in mid-March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread. The Ministry of Home Affairs gave its nod for State governments to start permitting schools to reopen in mid-October, provided they could follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Kendriya Vidyalayas, run by the Central government, have been opening in a phased manner since then.

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing its schedule for Board examinations starting in May, and practical examinations kicking off from March 1, students in Classes X and XII have faced the most urgency in returning to a face-to-face teaching and learning process.

According to data compiled from all KVs on February 11, an average of 65% of Class X students and 67% of Class XII students are attending physical classes. With regards to Class XI students, 48% have returned to the classroom, while the attendance rate is 42% for those in Class IX. In some States, which have allowed lower grades to also reopen, KVs have also started physical classes for Classes I to VIII.

“However, for students who are not attending the School, the provision of online classes is also running. Students are also in touch with their teachers through various digital platforms,” said an Education Ministry statement.

For those attending classes, prior consent of parents and guardians is a must. Apart from the government’s standard operating procedure guidelines, all KVs are also being advised to follow staggered timings for students of various classes, said the statement.