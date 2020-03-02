National02 March 2020 14:32 IST
Two test positive for COVID-19 in India
Updated: 02 March 2020 14:49 IST
One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana the Health Ministry confirmed on Monday.
The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai. Further details of his travels are being ascertained.
Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the Ministry added.
India’s first COVID-19 case was recorded in Kerala's Thrissur. A woman medical student from Wuhan who had been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital, Thrissur, was discharged on February 20.
Kerala had reported a total of three confirmed COVID-19 cases and all have been discharged now.
