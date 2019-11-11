National

Two terrorists shot dead in J&K’s Bandipora

Army jawans in action during a search for militants in Bandipora district. File

Army jawans in action during a search for militants in Bandipora district. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation in the district

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.

While one terrorist was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed this morning, they said.

The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists.

More details are awaited.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 12:43:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-terrorists-shot-dead-in-jks-bandipora/article29942110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY