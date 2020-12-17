Two terrorists shot dead along Pak border in Punjab

17 December 2020 08:51 IST

The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am by the BSF

New Delhi The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday, official sources said.

The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said.

More details will be known once the troops conduct a search operation, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.

