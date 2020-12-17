National17 December 2020 08:51 IST
Comments
Two terrorists shot dead along Pak border in Punjab
Updated: 17 December 2020 08:51 IST
The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am by the BSF
New Delhi The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday, official sources said.
The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said.
More details will be known once the troops conduct a search operation, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.
More In National
Read more...