Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Updated - November 08, 2024 10:56 am IST - Srinagar

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists who were shot dead by security forces on Friday (November 8, 2024).

PTI

Security personnel during a combing operation in Baramulla district, J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Two terrorists were killed on Friday (November 8, 2024) in an overnight encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: 2 village guards kidnapped, killed by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Their identification and affiliation is being ascertained, the Kashmir Zone police posted on X.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from them. The encounter had started on Thursday (November 7) evening following an intelligence-based operation launched by security forces.

Three militants, including wanted LeT ‘commander’, killed in Kashmir gunfights 

Protests rock Kishtwar village guards killing

People took to the streets in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district to protest against the killings of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists.

The protesters demanded “immediate elimination” of the terrorists involved in the killings to restore confidence among the local population.

Hundreds gathered in the Drabshalla area of the district, burning tyres and blocking roads. They raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorists, and chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Protests were also reported in Kuntwara and other areas early this morning, with slogans of Pakistan Murdabad and a sit-in on the road.

“This kind of incident has not happened in this area for a long time. The victims were grazing their cattle when terrorists kidnapped and killed them. This is an act of cowardice. We cannot tolerate this. The people stand firmly against terrorism,” said Drabshalla resident Kuldeep Singh.

The protestors demanded an immediate elimination of the terrorists.

“We demand a massive operation to eliminate the terrorists involved in this act. The forces should sweep the entire hills so that people feel safe to graze cattle in these areas,” he added.

Residents also observed a shutdown in the district. The Sanatan Dharam Sabha has called for a complete bandh in Kishtwar in protest against the killings on Friday.

The general public of Kishtwar is requested to fully support the bandh call and keep all their business establishments, educational institutions and shops closed, it said.

Kishtwar MLA Shugan Parihar condemned the killings and said, “I am deeply saddened by the horrific killings of our VDG brothers, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, in a heinous act of terrorism in the forest area of Kuntwara, Kishtwar district. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these brave martyrs”.

She added, “The grief and pain of losing someone in this manner is something I deeply feel.”

