Two terrorists gunned down in J&K’s Shopian

On their toes: Army jawans during an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Kashmir. File photo

On their toes: Army jawans during an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

This is the third encounter in Shopian in four days

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here.

Also read: Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killing a targeted one by Hizb, says DGP

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning on receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the exchange of fire, the official added.

This is the third encounter in Shopian in four days. Nine Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in two gunbattles with the security forces on Sunday and Monday.

