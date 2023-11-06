ADVERTISEMENT

Two teenagers go missing in Manipur, family members lodge complaint

November 06, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - IMPHAL

Police recover their phones near a bus stand

The Hindu Bureau

Tension gripped some parts of Manipur as two teenage boys went missing from Imphal West district on Sunday. The two were identified as Avinash Maibam, 16, and Anthony Ningthoujam, 19, both residents of the Lamsang area.

Family members said the two boys left their houses on a two-wheeler at 9 a.m. on Sunday allegedly to join the vigilante group Arambai Tenggol.

The family members said the duo did not pick up their mobile phones despite repeated calls. On complaining to the cybercrime branch, both mobile phones were recovered near a bus stop in Senapati district. However, there was no trace of the two boys or the two-wheeler they used.

