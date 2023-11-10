ADVERTISEMENT

Two teachers of an Odisha school picked up on charges of gang-raping a student

November 10, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha police have detained two teachers for allegedly gang-raping a girl in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a heinous act, two teachers were suspected to have gang-raped a student of Class VI in a residential school in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

The incident happened in a residential school under limits of Kundei Police Station of Nabarangpur police station.

“The incident had taken place on November 7. The girl, who was fearful, did not disclose the incident to anyone. However, she told her mother on Thursday [November 9] when her health deteriorated,” said Rohit Verma, Superintendent of Police of Nabarangpur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, her parents lodged a complaint with police. Based on the complaint, two teachers were picked up and interrogated. Mr. Verma said, “Police were investigating further into the incident to ascertain involvement of two persons.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US