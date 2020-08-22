Two suspects shot dead by BSF near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained

Two suspects were shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Pakistan border at Dal border outpost in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district in the wee hours of Saturday, a BSF official said.

After noticing suspicious movement at BOP Dal near the Indo-Pak border, the BSF personnel opened fire at around 4:45 am, he said.

Two bodies have been recovered, the official said, adding the search operation is going on.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, he added.