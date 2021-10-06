National

Two suspected overground workers of militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces have arrested two suspected overground workers of militants from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said in Srinagar on October 6.

Safeer Ahmad Sheikh and Zameer Hussian Sheikh were apprehended at Hajitara near the Line of Control in Karnah area of Kupwara on October 5 evening, the officials said. They said eight hand grenades, one pistol and seven rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 11:42:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-suspected-overground-workers-of-militants-arrested-in-jammu-and-kashmir/article36852434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY