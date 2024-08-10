Two soldiers killed in ongoing anti-militancy operations in Anantnag

Two soldiers died and four others were injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, where a group of militants was engaged in a firefight by the security forces in a forest area on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

“The encounter started at Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police spokesman said.

Two civilians were also injured in the crossfire, officials said.

Ahlan is a forest area of Anantnag that connects with the Chenab Valley in the Jammu region, which saw heightened militancy this year.

According to them, the skirmish began when a group of terrorists opened fire at the joint search parties comprising Army troopers, including para commandos, and local police.

In the ensuing gun battle, six Army personnel and two civilians were injured, officials said, adding the injured soldiers were promptly taken to a nearby hospital where two died shortly after arrival.

Additional troops were sent to the encounter site to throw multiple layers of cordons around the trapped militants.

Earlier in the day, the police released sketches of four militants spotted in the areas of dhoks (mud hutments) of Bani, Malhar, and Seojdhar of Kathua district.

“A reward of ₹5 lakhs is being offered for any actionable information leading to the capture or identification of each terrorist. Additionally, individuals providing credible information will also be suitably rewarded,” a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Renu Sharma, wife of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in the Reasi terror attack in June this year.

“The Lt. Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K administration to the family of the martyred civilian,” an official spokesman said.

Deceased Kumar was driving the bus that was carrying pilgrims when militants opened fire at it in Reasi. Nine persons, including eight pilgrims, were killed in the attack.

The Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the operation on social media platform X, stating, “Based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF in the general area of Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and a firefight ensued.” The Army also reported the injuries to the civilians, condemning the “indiscriminate, desperate, and reckless” firing by the terrorists during the ongoing operation. The injured civilians have received immediate medical aid and have been evacuated for further treatment, it said.

(With PTI inputs)