Two soldiers killed after getting hit by avalanche in Siachen

Two soldiers were killed after an Army Patrol was hit by an avalanche on Southern Siachen glacier at approximately 18,000 feet in the early hours on Saturday.
“An Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol. Simultaneously, Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims,” Army said in a statement.
However, despite best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel succumbed in the avalanche, the Army stated.
Two weeks back, four Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed on the Northern Siachen glacier after being hot by an avalanche at around 19,000 feet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.