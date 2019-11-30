National

Two soldiers killed after getting hit by avalanche in Siachen

Two soldiers were killed after an Army Patrol was hit by an avalanche on Southern Siachen glacier at approximately 18,000 feet in the early hours on Saturday. Photo used for representation purpose only.

Two soldiers were killed after an Army Patrol was hit by an avalanche on Southern Siachen glacier at approximately 18,000 feet in the early hours on Saturday.

“An Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol. Simultaneously, Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims,” Army said in a statement.

However, despite best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel succumbed in the avalanche, the Army stated.

Two weeks back, four Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed on the Northern Siachen glacier after being hot by an avalanche at around 19,000 feet.

