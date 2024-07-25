ADVERTISEMENT

Two Russian stealth frigates for Indian Navy launched

Published - July 25, 2024 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Triput class frigates are 125-metre long and 15-metre wide, with a displacement of approximately 3,600 tons and a maximum speed of 28 knots.

The Hindu Bureau

Goa Shipyard Limited launches the first indigenous Advanced P1135.6 Frigate ‘Triput’ for the Indian Navy on July 23, 2024. Photo: X/@SpokespersonMoD via ANI

The first of two advanced frigates, which is under-construction by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) with technology transfer from Russia for the Indian Navy, was launched into water on Wednesday. India had contracted four frigates from Russia in October 2016, two of them to be built in Russia and two at the GSL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In keeping with maritime tradition, the ship was launched by Rita Sreedharan, to the invocation from Atharva Veda, in the presence of P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa. The ship has been named Triput, after the mighty arrow, representing the indomitable spirit of Indian Navy and its ability to strike far and deep,” the Navy said in a statement on the launch.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, the first ship, Tushil, from Russia is ready and is expected to be scheduled to the Indian Navy in September this year and the second ship Tamal by February 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2018, the GSL signed a $500-million deal with Rosoboronexport of Russia for material, design and specialist assistance to locally manufacture the two frigates, and in January 2019, the contract was signed between the Indian Defence Ministry and GSL. The Triput class frigates are 125-metre long and 15-metre wide, with a displacement of approximately 3,600 tons and a maximum speed of 28 knots.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per schedule, the GSL is scheduled to deliver the first ship to the Navy in 2026 and the second one six months later. The four frigates contracted are a follow on to the six Teg and Talwar class ships acquired from Russia.

The delivery of the two ships being constructed in Russia has been delayed due to COVID-19, war in Ukraine and western sanctions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US