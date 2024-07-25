GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Russian stealth frigates for Indian Navy launched

The Triput class frigates are 125-metre long and 15-metre wide, with a displacement of approximately 3,600 tons and a maximum speed of 28 knots.

Published - July 25, 2024 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Goa Shipyard Limited launches the first indigenous Advanced P1135.6 Frigate ‘Triput’ for the Indian Navy on July 23, 2024. Photo: X/@SpokespersonMoD via ANI

Goa Shipyard Limited launches the first indigenous Advanced P1135.6 Frigate ‘Triput’ for the Indian Navy on July 23, 2024. Photo: X/@SpokespersonMoD via ANI

The first of two advanced frigates, which is under-construction by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) with technology transfer from Russia for the Indian Navy, was launched into water on Wednesday. India had contracted four frigates from Russia in October 2016, two of them to be built in Russia and two at the GSL.

“In keeping with maritime tradition, the ship was launched by Rita Sreedharan, to the invocation from Atharva Veda, in the presence of P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa. The ship has been named Triput, after the mighty arrow, representing the indomitable spirit of Indian Navy and its ability to strike far and deep,” the Navy said in a statement on the launch.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, the first ship, Tushil, from Russia is ready and is expected to be scheduled to the Indian Navy in September this year and the second ship Tamal by February 2025.

In November 2018, the GSL signed a $500-million deal with Rosoboronexport of Russia for material, design and specialist assistance to locally manufacture the two frigates, and in January 2019, the contract was signed between the Indian Defence Ministry and GSL. The Triput class frigates are 125-metre long and 15-metre wide, with a displacement of approximately 3,600 tons and a maximum speed of 28 knots.

As per schedule, the GSL is scheduled to deliver the first ship to the Navy in 2026 and the second one six months later. The four frigates contracted are a follow on to the six Teg and Talwar class ships acquired from Russia.

The delivery of the two ships being constructed in Russia has been delayed due to COVID-19, war in Ukraine and western sanctions.

