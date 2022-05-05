Two Rajya Sabha by-polls on May 30 

The Election Commission on Thursday announced by-polls to two Rajya Sabha seats — one each in Telangana and Bihar — on May 30.

Polling and counting will take place on May 30, the EC said.

The Telangana seat fell vacant on December 4, 2021 on the resignation of Banda Prakash, while the Bihar seat became vacant on December 27, 2021 due to the death of Mahendra Prasad. The term of both seats is till April 2, 2024.