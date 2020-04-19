Two Rajasthan BJP MLAs booked for provocative remarks

The Rajasthan police on Saturday registered criminal cases against two BJP MLAs, Madan Dilawar and Ashok Lahoty, on charges of making provocative remarks against a community, outraging religious feelings and spreading rumours. The two MLAs had accused the Congress government of favouring Muslims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cases were registered under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act. Mr. Dilawar has been elected from the Ramganj Mandi constituency in Kota district, while Mr. Lahoty — a former Jaipur Mayor — represents the Jaipur district’s Sanganer constituency.

Two individuals had made separate complaints to the police regarding the speeches, press statements and social media posts of the MLAs. The State government had earlier issued a notice to BJP MLA from Pushkar, Suresh Rawat, for infringing the lockdown provisions by taking part in the distribution of relief material in a locality.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at a video conference with journalists here the BJP leaders were ‘shamelessly’ promoting hatred against a religious community by distorting the facts. “Their act is condemnable. If we have to win the fight against the pandemic, we will need to take along all sections of society,” he said.