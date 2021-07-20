Two private school Boards for Vedic studies in the pipeline: Education Ministry

NEW DELHI:

‘No timeline to fill the 10 director positions or the 21 chairperson positions at the country’s top engineering institutions,’ Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says in the Lok Sabha.

An autonomous body under the Education Ministry is planning to set up two private school Boards for Vedic studies blended with modern subjects, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 19, 2021.

In his response to a query from BJP Member of Parliament S. Muniswamy, the Minister noted that the Centre currently has only two school boards — the Central Board of Secondary Education and the National Institute of Open Schooling.

“However, Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratisthan (MSRVVP), Ujjain, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, has given permission for a private Board for blended education, including both vedic studies and modern subjects,” said Mr. Pradhan, adding that the MSRVVP “is also considering setting up another Board for oral vedic traditions with modern subjects.”

In response to a query from another BJP MP Vijay Baghel, Mr. Pradhan said that the Centre did not have any timeline to fill the 10 vacant director positions or the 21 vacant chairperson positions at the country’s top engineering institutions. Asked about the “time limit” fixed for filling these vacant posts, the Minister only said that the nomination and selection of the heads of the elite Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology was a “continuous process”.

“At present, eight posts of Chairman at IITs and 21 posts of Chairman at NITs are vacant. Further, five posts of Directors in IITs and five posts in NITs are vacant,” said the Minister.