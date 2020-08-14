Two policemen killed in J&K militant attack

Srinagar

14 August 2020 11:21 IST

Militants open indiscriminate fire near Srinagar-Baramulla national highway, as per reports

Two policemen were killed and one injured as militants attacked a police patrol in Srinagar early on Friday.

A police official said two policemen of the Indian Reserve Police were killed and another was injured in the attack on a checkpoint.

Preliminary reports suggest that militants opened indiscriminate fire near Nowgam area close to the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway in Srinagar.

The area has been sealed to nab the attackers, officials said.

The attack comes after security was beefed up and additional checkpoints were set up ahead of the Independence Day on August 15 in Kashmir Valley.

Many stretches in Srinagar have been closed for traffic as part of security measures.