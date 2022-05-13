Two pilots killed as Chhattisgarh govt. chopper crashes at Raipur airport

Undated image of Captain Gopal Krishna Panda (left), who died due to the crash of a Chattisgarh State helicopter at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 13, 2022 03:51 IST

The incident took place during a flying practice, say police