Two persons injured in fight between Maldivians and Indians in the Maldives

April 30, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Male

PTI

Two persons sustained injuries during an altercation between a group of Maldivians and Indians, after which a Maldivian was detained, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The fight between the two groups took place near Central Park in Hulhumale, about 7 km northeast of Male, at around 9:00 pm on Monday, news portal Adhadhu.com reported.

The detained suspect is a Maldivian, the news portal quoted the police as saying but it did not mention who the injured were.

The two people who sustained serious injuries were taken to Hulhumale Hospital. They were later released after treatment.

Police said the clashes broke out between a group of Maldivians and Indians inside the park and that further investigations were underway.

