BSF shoots down two Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Ferozepur

31 July 2021 11:38 IST

The incident took place at Thehkelan area of Ferozepur and detailed search was in progress, a statement said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) have shot down two intruders along the Pakistan border in Ferozepur district of Punjab while they were attempting to cross the international border.

An official statement said the BSF troops challenged the intruders but as they did not pay any heed to repeated warnings and continued to move towards the Indian side, they were fired upon by the BSF troops in which two intruders were shot down.

The BSF troops deployed at Ferozepur in Punjab on July 30 night detected suspicious movement of intruders sneaking inside Indian territory. “The BSF troops challenged them to stop, but the intruders did not pay any heed to repeated warnings and continued to move towards Indian side in an attempt to cross the border fence. Subsequently, they were fired upon by the BSF troops during which 2 intruders were shot down,” said the statement.

