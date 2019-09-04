Two Pakistani infiltrators with Lashkar-e-Taiba links caught in Kashmir

Two Pakistani nationals associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were caught while trying to enter Kashmir, top security officers said on September 4.

“Pakistan is desperate for terrorists to infiltrate... to disrupt peace in the valley,” General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s 15 Corps Lt. General K.J.S. Dhillon said at a joint briefing with Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Munir Khan.

He said the two Pakistani nationals associated with the LeT were apprehended on August 21.

Two videos were played during the press briefing showing the apprehended Pakistanis confessing to infiltration.

'Infiltration attempts continuous'

“These two videos very clearly show how Pakistan, its Army and the citizens of Pakistan are being pushed into Kashmir to undertake terrorist activities in the Valley to disrupt the peace that is prevailing, specially after August 5,” Lt. Gen. Dhillon said.

Mr. Munir Khan said infiltration attempts are being made continuously. “Many such [infiltration] attempts have been foiled by the Indian Army so far,” he said.

In this image made out of the Army’s video a militant confesses about his activities, during a press conference in Srinagar on September 4, 2019. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

“As far as the law and order is concerned, since August 5 this year, one thing which we have ensured and which we have been very successful at is that no civil casualty in any law and order action has taken place and the credit goes to all the forces for operating on the ground,” Mr. Khan said.

“Orders and instructions have been very clear that we have to avoid any kind of civil casualty and we are adhering to it,” he said, adding that things were improving gradually and hopefully they would fall into place and normalcy would return soon.

'Launch pads are full with terrorists'

Lt. Gen. Dhillon said that in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), all the launch pads were full with the terrorists of various 'tanzims' (terror groups).

“Even these two captured terrorists were housed at the Pakistani forward posts of the Army and then they were guided by the Pakistani regular troops up to the LoC,” he said.

As the terrorists in their statements have said, all the launch pads across the LoC, not only opposite Kashmir but also opposite Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu, were full of terrorists of various groups, and every day infiltrations were being attempted, Lt. Gen. Dhillon said.

“As you are aware, a few of them were neutralised at the LoC, including an incident where 5-7 Pakistani terrorists were lying dead at the LoC for number of days. A hotline message was sent to the DGMO Pakistan to pick up the bodies of Pakistani citizens, which they refused to and it was nothing new.

“In Kargil, they refused to take back the bodies of their soldiers. In this incident, they refused to take back the bodies of their citizens and now we have live terrorists who are Pakistani citizens with us,” the Army officer said.

'No let-up in anti-terrorists operations'

The DGMO of the Indian Army had already conveyed to the his Pakistan counterpart about these apprehended individuals, Lt. Gen. Dhillon said.

About the arms and ammunition recovered from the two terrorists, he said that war-like stores and some IED materials were recovered from them.

Lt. Gen. Dhillon said that anti-terrorist operations were going on and there was no let-up in the operations in the hinterland. “As you are aware in the last 30 days, terrorists have been killed or apprehended. So there is no let-up in the anti-terrorists operations,” he added.