May 02, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - New Delhi/Barmer

Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The incident took place on May 1 night along the Barmer front, they said.

About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,036-km-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.