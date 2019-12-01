Two Pakistan Army officers injured in Indian retaliatory firing

Two Pakistani Army officers were injured on December 1 in retaliatory firing by Indian forces in Poonch sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir after ceasefire violation by the neighbouring country left a 65-year-old civilian critically injured.

“At about 4 p.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Qasba sectors of Poonch,” a defence spokesman said, adding they targeted forward posts and villages

The Indian side retaliated strongly in which two Pakistani Army officers were injured, sources said.

The civilian, identified as Jamal-ud-din, suffered splinter injuries in the chest when a mortar shell fired by the Pakistani Army exploded near him in Qasba sector late on Sunday evening, a police official said, adding that he was referred to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment as his condition was stated to be critical.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s Director General (DG), Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said two officers of the Pakistan Army were injured in firing by the Indian Army in Rakhchikri and Rawalakot sectors along the LoC.

This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the border district in as many days. While Pakistan targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors on November 30, it fired mortars and small arms for nearly an hour in Balakot sector on November 29.