Two new Supreme Court judges sworn in

February 13, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - New Delhi

With the appointment of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 34

PTI

New Supreme Court judges were sworn in on February 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud on February 13 administered the oath of office to two new judges of the Supreme Court, taking the number of judges in the apex court to its full sanctioned strength of 34.

Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar were administered oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

With the appointment of two judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 34.

Before being elevated as judges of the apex court, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Their names were recommended for elevation as apex court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 31.

