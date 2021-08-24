Two naxals killed in encounter in Sukma

CRPF personnel patroling in Sukma area, in Chhattisgarh. File (representational image)

The gunfight took place at around 8 am in a forest near Gompad and Kanhaiguda villages under Konta police station limits, over 450 km from the state capital Raipur

Two naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 8 am in a forest near Gompad and Kanhaiguda villages under Konta police station limits, over 450 km from the state capital Raipur, when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were involved in the operation, that was launched based on the movement of Naxals in the interiors of Konta, he said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of two male naxals along with weapons and explosives were recovered from the spot, he said.

Blood stains found at the site indicated that many other naxals were either injured or killed in the face-off, but the rebels managed to take them inside the forest, the official said.

The identity of the killed ultras was yet to be ascertained, but prima facie, one of them seemed to be Kawasi Hunga, who was active as the Konta area LOS (local organisation squad) commander of Maoists, he said.

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added.