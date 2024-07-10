ADVERTISEMENT

Two Navy officers sent to judicial custody in visa fraud case

Published - July 10, 2024 08:43 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

A court here on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, remanded two Navy officers and one more person to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged visa fraud case.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Navy officers Lieutenant-Commander Vipin Dagar and Sub-Lieutenant Braham Jyoti, along with Simran Teji, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Mehra in the case. Ms. Teji and Mr. Kumar are already in judicial custody.

Mr. Dagar, Mr. Jyoti and Mr. Mehra were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade Court) Vinod Patil on Tuesday. The police did not press for their further custody and they were remanded in judicial custody.

