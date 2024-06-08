ADVERTISEMENT

Two MPs from Thackeray faction in touch with us: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Updated - June 08, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 08:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Four more lawmakers might join the two and crossover, says Naresh Mhaske, amid assertions by Sanjay Raut about Shinde factions members wanting to return to the Thackeray faction

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena claimed that two newly elected Lok Sabha members from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena were in touch with them. Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Saturday morning, Shiv Sena spokesperson & MP Naresh Mhaske refused to name the two MP-elects, citing the anti-defection law, but said that four more lawmakers would soon join the two and cross over to the Shinde-led party.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won seven Lok Sabha seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine seats. Mr. Mhaske’s claim comes amidst assertions from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut that several lawmakers, both from the Assembly and Lok Sabha, are keen to return to Mr. Thackeray’s faction.

Mr. Mhaske told reporters here, “The two Lok Sabha members were unhappy with the manner in which Uddhav Thackeray sought votes from a particular community, who came in busloads.”

Get The Hindu News App on


