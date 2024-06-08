GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two MPs from Thackeray faction in touch with us: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Four more lawmakers might join the two and crossover, says Naresh Mhaske, amid assertions by Sanjay Raut about Shinde factions members wanting to return to the Thackeray faction

Published - June 08, 2024 08:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena claimed that two newly elected Lok Sabha members from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena were in touch with them. Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Saturday morning, Shiv Sena spokesperson & MP Naresh Mhaske refused to name the two MP-elects, citing the anti-defection law, but said that four more lawmakers would soon join the two and cross over to the Shinde-led party.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won seven Lok Sabha seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine seats. Mr. Mhaske’s claim comes amidst assertions from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut that several lawmakers, both from the Assembly and Lok Sabha, are keen to return to Mr. Thackeray’s faction.

Mr. Mhaske told reporters here, “The two Lok Sabha members were unhappy with the manner in which Uddhav Thackeray sought votes from a particular community, who came in busloads.”

Related Topics

Shiv Sena / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.