Two M.P. forest officials suspended for negligence in elephant deaths; preliminary probe rules out foul play

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday (November 3, 2024) suspended two senior forest officials in connection with the death of 10 elephants in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) this week. The decision was taken after Mr. Yadav held a high-level meeting with officials.

The Chief Minister suspended Forest Conservator and BTR field director Gaurav Chaudhary, an Indian Forest Services officer, for not “returning from his leave and keeping his mobile phone switched off despite having been informed of the situation”, as per an order issued by Forest Department Secretary Atul Kumar Mishra.

Assistant Forest Conservator and Deputy Forest Officer, Panpatha, BTR, Fateh Singh Ninama has also been suspended for not providing “able leadership” and leaving most of the action to his subordinates, as per another order issued by Mr. Mishra.

Toxic crop

Four elephants of a herd of 13 were found dead inside the reserve on October 29. Another six elephants found in critical condition died over the next two days.

As per the preliminary investigation, forest officials suspect that the elephants died due to toxicity after consuming the kodo millet crop. However, samples collected after their post-mortem, viscera, and other forensic tests have been sent to the School Of Wildlife Forensic and Health, Jabalpur for analysis, and the reports are still awaited.

Post-mortem report awaited

In a statement made after the meeting, Mr. Yadav said that as per the preliminary report submitted by a three-member team sent to the Reserve, no use of pesticide on the crops or the involvement of a third party has come to the fore.

“But the post-mortem reports will arrive in the next two to three days,” he said.

Mr. Yadav added that the financial assistance given to the families of the two men who were killed by wild elephants in the BTR has been hiked from ₹8 lakh to ₹25 lakh, which will be the standard compensation in such cases from now on.

Long-term plan

The CM said that a task force would be constituted to make a long-term plan for the permanent management of elephant herds in the State.

“It will include the best practices of other States for special management. We will send our officials to large elephant [population] States like Karnataka, Kerala, and Assam. On the basis of the spirit of coexistence, it will be studied, so that the life of the rest of the people in the buffer area and core area is not affected by elephants,” Mr. Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also said that instructions have been given to the Forest Department to install solar fencing to protect the crops in the buffer area and plain areas.

Three days after the first deaths, Mr. Yadav had on Friday asked the State Forest Minister Dilip Ahirwar and two senior bureaucrats to visit the tiger reserve and submit a report. The team had inspected the spot on Saturday.

