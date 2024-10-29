GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter following attack on Army convoy

The latest encounter in the Jammu region comes amid a surge in terrorist activities in Kashmir where seven attacks have occurred in the past two weeks

Updated - October 29, 2024 10:58 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Army jawans keep vigil near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists on the second day after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy, in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on October 29, 2024.

Army jawans keep vigil near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists on the second day after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy, in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) morning gunned down two terrorists holed up in a forest area near a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of militants killed in the 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) to three, officials said.

One of the three terrorists who fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning was killed by evening in the operation that also witnessed action by special forces and NSG commandos and the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

Also read | Indian Army dog Phantom killed in Jammu anti-terror operation

The other two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a span of two hours after the joint teams of the Army and the police launched the final assault near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in the Battal-Khour area, the officials said.

They said the encounter has ended but the operation is on to retrieve the bodies of the slain terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border on Sunday night before appearing outside a temple and targeting the Army convoy.

Army vehicle fired upon in Akhnoor sector in Jammu
A group of terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy passing through a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu on Monday, officials said. The Army personnel in the ambulance had a close shave as the terrorists, who recently infiltrated into India, managed to escape to a nearby forest in the face of a strong retaliation by the troops, they said. | Video Credit: The Hindu

"After a night-long lull, the security forces pushed for a final assault against the holed-up terrorists at around 7 am, leading to a fresh gunfight," an official said.

A couple of deafening explosions followed by intense firing continued for over an hour before the second terrorist was killed, the officials said, adding intermittent exchange of fire continued for another hour before the third trapped ultra was eliminated.

A four-year-old valiant Army dog, Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet during the operation.

Also read | A closer look at beefing up Jammu’s counter-terror grid

In a first, the Army has also pressed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site, while helicopters and drones were also deployed to locate the hiding terrorists.

The latest encounter in the Jammu region comes amid a surge in terrorist activities in Kashmir where seven attacks have occurred in the past two weeks, resulting in 13 fatalities, including two soldiers.

Published - October 29, 2024 10:49 am IST

