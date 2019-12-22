Two more succumb to bullet injuries in U.P.

Two more persons, who were injured in firing during protests on Friday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Meerut, died on Sunday.

Inspector-General of Police Alok Singh identified them as Aalim, of Meerut, and Asif, of Delhi.

The death toll in firing in Uttar Pradesh during the recent protests has mounted to 18, but the Director-General of Police O.P. Singh told The Hindu that the toll was 15.

Internet services remained suspended in large parts of the State, with the police claiming that 108 persons had been arrested for “objectionable posts, rumours and messages” on social media.

The Lucknow administration has set up a panel of four officials to assess the damage to public and private property in the arson and vandalism that took place in the capital on December 19. This comes after a statement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the government would “take revenge” on those involved in the violence, in which over two dozen vehicles were torched, and seize and auction their property for compensation.

The Rampur district administration said it was taking steps to attach the assets of 25 people, identified as those who had vandalised public property.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Bijnor, where two protesters were killed in violence last week. A Trinamool Congress delegation, which was to have met the families of those killed, was “detained” at the Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources said.

A couple of lakhs of people, led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, took to the streets in Jaipur to protest against the CAA.

(With bureau and

PTI inputs)