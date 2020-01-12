National

Two more MPs under pressure

more-in

Extremists threaten BJP’s Rebati Tripura

After K.G. Kenye of Nagaland, two more MPs from the north-eastern States are under pressure for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Parliament.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), an extremist group, has threatened to take punitive action against Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura for supporting the CAA. Mr. Tripura is one of the two BJP MPs from the State.

Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga has also been facing protests in the State capital Aizawl.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Nagaland
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 9:40:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-more-mps-under-pressure/article30551381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY