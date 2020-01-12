Two more MPs under pressure

After K.G. Kenye of Nagaland, two more MPs from the north-eastern States are under pressure for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Parliament.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), an extremist group, has threatened to take punitive action against Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura for supporting the CAA. Mr. Tripura is one of the two BJP MPs from the State.

Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga has also been facing protests in the State capital Aizawl.