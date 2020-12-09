National

Two militants shot dead in Pulwama encounter

Army jawans rush towards an encounter site in Pulwama district. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

A civilian sustained injuries in the gunfight, they added.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the security forces were fired upon.

Two ultras have been killed so far in the operation, the official said, adding a civilian also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he added.

