Two militants shot dead in J&K’s Shopian

Army personnel near the encounter site in Shopian on July 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian on Tuesday evening following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

Also read: TV analyst and lawyer shot dead at his residence in Kashmir

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Two militants were killed in the encounter that lasted more than 12 hours, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

