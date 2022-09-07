Two militants killed, two arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag: Police

Army jawans stand guard near the site where two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two militants, affiliated with the Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AuGH), were killed in a “chance” gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday.

“The killed terrorists were identified as Fayaz Kumar and Owais Khan linked to AGuH,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The police said the duo was “neutralised in a chance encounter” with the Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, Bijbehara area of Anantnag.

“They were involved in several terror attacks, including an attack on police personnel in Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on July 03, 2022, in which one police personnel Firdous Dar got seriously injured. In another attack at the Darashikoh park in Bijbehara, one police personnel, Ghulam Qadir, got seriously injured on August 8, 2022. Besides, they were involved in grenade lobbing at Padshahibagh on June 15, 2022,” ADGP Kumar said.

In a separate operation, two “hybrid” militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested, along with arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The police identified the arrested “hybrid” militants as Faizan Fayaz Bhat of Rafiabad and Yawar Nizam Mir of Konso Shopian.

“Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, have been recovered from their possession,” the police said.

Two militants were also killed in an anti-militancy operation on Tuesday in Anantnag.