Two militants killed, two arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag: Police

Two militants were also killed on Tuesday in Anantnag

Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar:
September 07, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Army jawans stand guard near the site where two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two militants, affiliated with the Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AuGH), were killed in a “chance” gunfight in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The killed terrorists were identified as Fayaz Kumar and Owais Khan linked to AGuH,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The police said the duo was “neutralised in a chance encounter” with the Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, Bijbehara area of Anantnag.

“They were involved in several terror attacks, including an attack on police personnel in Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on July 03, 2022, in which one police personnel Firdous Dar got seriously injured. In another attack at the Darashikoh park in Bijbehara, one police personnel, Ghulam Qadir, got seriously injured on August 8, 2022. Besides, they were involved in grenade lobbing at Padshahibagh on June 15, 2022,” ADGP Kumar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate operation, two “hybrid” militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested, along with arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The police identified the arrested “hybrid” militants as Faizan Fayaz Bhat of Rafiabad and Yawar Nizam Mir of Konso Shopian.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, have been recovered from their possession,” the police said.

Two militants were also killed in an anti-militancy operation on Tuesday in Anantnag.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
terrorism (crime)
encounters
security
national security

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app